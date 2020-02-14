The SVP & GC of Jacobs Engineering is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the SVP & GC of Jacobs Engineering (J), Michael Tyler, exercised options to sell 9,661 J shares at $50.67 a share, for a total transaction value of $943.9K.

This is Tyler’s first transaction since reporting a Sell transaction on SANM back in June 2013 In addition to Michael Tyler, 3 other J executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Jacobs Engineering’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $3.34 billion and quarterly net profit of $195 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.07 billion and had a net profit of $124 million. The company has a one-year high of $100.02 and a one-year low of $68.07. Currently, Jacobs Engineering has an average volume of 884.35K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $1.28M worth of J shares and purchased $270.3K worth of J shares. The insider sentiment on Jacobs Engineering has been positive according to 64 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.