The SVP & GC of HighPoint Resources (HPR) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP & GC of HighPoint Resources (HPR), Kenneth Wonstolen, sold shares of HPR for $8,308.

This is Wonstolen’s first Sell trade following 3 Buy transactions.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $99.00 and a one-year low of $2.80.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

HighPoint Resources Corp. operates as an independent oil and gas company. It engages in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.