The SVP & GC of Dick’s Sporting Goods is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the SVP & GC of Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS), John Edward Hayes, exercised options to sell 6,800 DKS shares at $48.54 a share, for a total transaction value of $393.3K.

Following John Edward Hayes’ last DKS Sell transaction on August 28, 2020, the stock climbed by 4.9%. In addition to John Edward Hayes, 2 other DKS executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Dick’s Sporting Goods’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending July 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.71 billion and quarterly net profit of $277 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.26 billion and had a net profit of $113 million. DKS’s market cap is $5.15 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 19.40.

Based on 18 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $59.88, reflecting a -3.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Dick’s Sporting Goods has been negative according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

