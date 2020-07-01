The SVP & GC of Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP & GC of Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS), John Edward Hayes, sold shares of DKS for $82.44K.

This is Hayes’ first transaction since reporting a Buy transaction on CWTRQ back in October 2011

The company has a one-year high of $49.80 and a one-year low of $13.46. DKS’s market cap is $3.72 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 38.90.

Based on 15 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $42.29, reflecting a -2.3% downside.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission).

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.