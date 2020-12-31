The SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary of Xylem (XYL) is Selling Shares

Today, the SVP, GC & Corporate Secretary of Xylem (XYL), Claudia Toussaint, sold shares of XYL for $2.21M.

Following Claudia Toussaint’s last XYL Sell transaction on March 07, 2019, the stock climbed by 27.1%. In addition to Claudia Toussaint, one other XYL executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $101.27 and a one-year low of $54.62. XYL’s market cap is $17.97 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 80.90. Currently, Xylem has an average volume of 186.64K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $96.50, reflecting a 4.4% upside.

The insider sentiment on Xylem has been neutral according to 87 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Xylem, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and application of highly engineered technologies for the water industry. It provides water and wastewater applications with a broad portfolio of products and services addressing the full cycle of water, from collection, distribution and use to the return of water to the environment. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water, offering a range of products including water & wastewater pumps, treatment & testing equipment, and controls & systems. This segment brands include Flygt, Wedeco, Godwin Pumps, WTW, Sanitaire, YSI and Leopold. The Applied Water segment encompasses the uses of water and focuses on the residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural markets. Its products include pumps, valves, heat exchangers, controls and dispensing equipment. The Measurement & Control Solutions segment focuses on developing advanced technology solutions that enable intelligent use and conservation of critical water and energy resources as well as analytical instrumentation used in the testing of water. The company was founded on May 4, 2011 and is headquartered in Rye Brook, NY.