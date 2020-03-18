The SVP, Finance-Controller & CAO of Best Buy Co (BBY) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP, Finance-Controller & CAO of Best Buy Co (BBY), Mathew Watson, sold shares of BBY for $78.15K.

In addition to Mathew Watson, 10 other BBY executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Best Buy Co’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $15.2 billion and quarterly net profit of $745 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.8 billion and had a net profit of $735 million. The company has a one-year high of $91.99 and a one-year low of $49.01. BBY’s market cap is $15.61B and the company has a P/E ratio of 10.39.

The insider sentiment on Best Buy Co has been negative according to 70 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Best Buy Co., Inc. provides consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International.