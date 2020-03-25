The SVP, Finance-Controller & CAO of Best Buy Co (BBY) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP, Finance-Controller & CAO of Best Buy Co (BBY), Mathew Watson, sold shares of BBY for $41.45K.

In addition to Mathew Watson, 19 other BBY executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Best Buy Co’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending January 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $15.2 billion and quarterly net profit of $745 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $14.8 billion and had a net profit of $735 million. The company has a one-year high of $91.99 and a one-year low of $48.11. BBY’s market cap is $13.12 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.90.

The insider sentiment on Best Buy Co has been negative according to 71 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Mathew Watson’s trades have generated a -15.5% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Best Buy Co., Inc. provides consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment is comprised of the operations in all states, districts and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including but not limited to, Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster and Pacific Sales. The International segment is comprised of all operations outside the U.S. and its territories, which includes Canada, Europe, China, Mexico and Turkey. It also markets its products under the brand names: Best Buy, bestbuy.com, Best Buy Direct, Best Buy Express, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, GreatCall, Magnolia and Pacific Kitchen and Home. The company was founded by Richard M. Schulze in 1966 and is headquartered in Richfield, MN.