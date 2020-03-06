The SVP – Finance & CFO of Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW) is Selling Shares

Today, the SVP – Finance & CFO of Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW), Allen Mistysyn, sold shares of SHW for $1.43M.

Following Allen Mistysyn’s last SHW Sell transaction on May 11, 2016, the stock climbed by 272.2%. In addition to Allen Mistysyn, one other SHW executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Sherwin-Williams Company’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.11 billion and quarterly net profit of $249 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.06 billion and had a net profit of $101 million. The company has a one-year high of $599.95 and a one-year low of $410.35. Currently, Sherwin-Williams Company has an average volume of 596.77K.

The insider sentiment on Sherwin-Williams Company has been negative according to 69 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

The Sherwin-Williams Co. engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.