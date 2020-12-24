The SVP, Finance & CAO of Synopsys (SNPS) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP, Finance & CAO of Synopsys (SNPS), Kankanwadi Sudhindra, sold shares of SNPS for $521.4K.

Following Kankanwadi Sudhindra’s last SNPS Sell transaction on June 02, 2020, the stock climbed by 71.7%. In addition to Kankanwadi Sudhindra, 4 other SNPS executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Synopsys’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.03 billion and quarterly net profit of $197 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $851 million and had a net profit of $161 million. The company has a one-year high of $255.72 and a one-year low of $104.90. SNPS’s market cap is $39.02 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 59.70.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $262.86, reflecting a -100.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Synopsys has been negative according to 53 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Synopsys, Inc. engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits. It also offers technical services to support the customers in industries such as electronics, financial services, energy, and industrials for developing chips and electronic systems. The company was founded by Aart J. de Geus, Bill Krieger, Dave Gregory, and Rick Rudell in December 1986 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.