The SVP, Finance and CFO of Barnes Group is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the SVP, Finance and CFO of Barnes Group (B), Christopher Stephens, exercised options to sell 600 B shares at $36.31 a share, for a total transaction value of $24.13K.

Following Christopher Stephens’ last B Sell transaction on August 21, 2020, the stock climbed by 8.6%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $68.60 and a one-year low of $30.22. B’s market cap is $2.32 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 23.60. Currently, Barnes Group has an average volume of 288.36K.

The insider sentiment on Barnes Group has been negative according to 67 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Christopher Stephens’ trades have generated a 5.4% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Barnes Group, Inc. engages in the provision of engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions, serving a wide range of end markets and customers. It operates through the Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Industrial segment includes molding solutions; force and motion control; and automation and engineered components business units. The Aerospace segment consists of original equipment manufacturing (OEM) business, maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO) services, and the manufacture and delivery of aerospace aftermarket spare parts. The company was founded by Wallace Barnes in 1857 and is headquartered in Bristol, CT.

Read More on B: