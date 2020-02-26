The SVP Engineering of Quantum (QMCO) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP Engineering of Quantum (QMCO), Donald Martella, sold shares of QMCO for $434K.

Based on Quantum’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $103 million and quarterly net profit of $4.75 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $102 million and had a GAAP net loss of $4.29 million. Currently, Quantum has an average volume of 180.21K. The company has a one-year high of $7.15 and a one-year low of $5.09.

One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy QMCO with a $9.50 price target.

The insider sentiment on Quantum has been negative according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.