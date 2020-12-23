The SVP, CTO of Applied Materials (AMAT) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP, CTO of Applied Materials (AMAT), Omkaram Nalamasu, sold shares of AMAT for $1.89M.

Following Omkaram Nalamasu’s last AMAT Sell transaction on January 03, 2018, the stock climbed by 34.9%.

Based on Applied Materials’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.69 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.13 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.75 billion and had a net profit of $698 million. The company has a one-year high of $90.61 and a one-year low of $36.64. AMAT’s market cap is $78.72 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.00.

Based on 19 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $89.67, reflecting a -3.5% downside. One of the top 25 analysts, according to TipRanks.com, recently recommended Buy AMAT with a $110.00 price target.

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging. The Applied Global Services segment provides solutions to optimize equipment, performance, and productivity. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays, organic light-emitting diodes; coating systems and display technologies for television; personal computers, tablets, smart phones, and consumer-oriented devices. The company was founded on November 10, 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.