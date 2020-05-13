The SVP-Corporate Development of Danaher is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the SVP-Corporate Development of Danaher (DHR), Daniel Raskas, exercised options to sell 37,082 DHR shares at $37.51 a share, for a total transaction value of $6.08M.

Following Daniel Raskas’ last DHR Sell transaction on February 28, 2019, the stock climbed by 35.5%. In addition to Daniel Raskas, 4 other DHR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Danaher’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $4.34 billion and quarterly net profit of $595 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.22 billion and had a net profit of $334 million. The company has a one-year high of $170.64 and a one-year low of $119.60. DHR’s market cap is $113 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 36.70.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $175.38, reflecting a -7.4% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $13.34M worth of DHR shares and purchased $199.8K worth of DHR shares. The insider sentiment on Danaher has been neutral according to 86 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Daniel Raskas’ trades have generated a -8.7% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines. The Diagnostics segment comprises of analytical instruments, reagents, consumables, software, and services that hospitals, physician’s offices, reference laboratories, and other critical care settings use to diagnose disease and make treatment decisions. The Environmental & Applied Solution segment offers products and services that help protect important resources and keep global food and water supplies safe. The company was founded by Steven M. Rales and Mitchell P. Rales in 1969 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

