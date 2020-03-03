The SVP, Controller & Treasurer of EW Scripps (SSP) is Buying Shares

Today, the SVP, Controller & Treasurer of EW Scripps (SSP), Douglas Lyons, bought shares of SSP for $133.4K.

This recent transaction increases Douglas Lyons’ holding in the company by 32.77% to a total of $469.7K. In addition to Douglas Lyons, 8 other SSP executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on EW Scripps’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $444 million and quarterly net profit of $10.73 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $368 million and had a net profit of $21.44 million. The company has a one-year high of $23.41 and a one-year low of $10.37. Currently, EW Scripps has an average volume of 340.01K.

Starting in August 2019, SSP received 6 Buy ratings in a row.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The E.W. Scripps Co. engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Others. The Local Media segment is comprised of its local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations.