The SVP & Controller of Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP & Controller of Sirius XM Holdings (SIRI), BARRY THOMAS, sold shares of SIRI for $730.9K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Sirius XM Holdings’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $2.19 billion and GAAP net loss of -$677,000,000. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.06 billion and had a net profit of $243 million. SIRI’s market cap is $24.8 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 203.00. The company has a one-year high of $8.14 and a one-year low of $4.11.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.05, reflecting a -15.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Sirius XM Holdings has been negative according to 100 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc. is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation and SiriusXM Marine. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.