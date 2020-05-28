The SVP, Controller, CAO of Marriot Vacations (VAC) is Selling Shares

Today, the SVP, Controller, CAO of Marriot Vacations (VAC), Laurie Sullivan, sold shares of VAC for $135.9K.

Following Laurie Sullivan’s last VAC Sell transaction on April 01, 2019, the stock climbed by 3.6%.

The company has a one-year high of $131.27 and a one-year low of $30.10. Currently, Marriot Vacations has an average volume of 445.93K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $101.00, reflecting a -1.3% downside.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. engages in developing, marketing, selling, and managing of vacation ownership and related products under the Ritz-Carlton Destination Club and Marriott brands. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The North America segment develops markets, sells and manages vacation ownership products under the marriott vacation club and grand residences by marriott brands in the United States and the Caribbean vacation. The Europe segment focuses on selling its existing projects and managing existing resorts. The Asia Pacific segment covers the vacation ownership products through marriott vacation club and asia pacific regions. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.