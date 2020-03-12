The SVP, Contr & CAO of Enpro Industries (NPO) is Buying Shares

Today, the SVP, Contr & CAO of Enpro Industries (NPO), Steven Bower, bought shares of NPO for $9,636.

Following this transaction Steven Bower’s holding in the company was increased by 2.11% to a total of $444.2K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $75.73 and a one-year low of $39.91. Currently, Enpro Industries has an average volume of 95.64K. NPO’s market cap is $953.2M and the company has a P/E ratio of 24.94.

Starting in March 2019, NPO received 5 Buy ratings in a row.

The insider sentiment on Enpro Industries has been positive according to 11 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

EnPro Industries, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Products, Engineered Products and Power Systems.