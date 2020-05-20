The SVP, Components of IPG Photonics is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the SVP, Components of IPG Photonics (IPGP), Alexander Ovtchinnikov, exercised options to sell 24,555 IPGP shares at $80.89 a share, for a total transaction value of $3.7M.

In addition to Alexander Ovtchinnikov, 4 other IPGP executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $166.49 and a one-year low of $98.04. Currently, IPG Photonics has an average volume of 398.22K. IPGP’s market cap is $8.17 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 49.90.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $164.50, reflecting a -4.7% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $12.89M worth of IPGP shares and purchased $459.4K worth of IPGP shares. The insider sentiment on IPG Photonics has been negative according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals. The company was founded by Valentin P. Gapontsev and Igor Samartsev in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, MA.