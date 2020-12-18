The SVP, Components of IPG Photonics (IPGP) is Selling Shares

On December 16, the SVP, Components of IPG Photonics (IPGP), Alexander Ovtchinnikov, sold shares of IPGP for $1.54M.

Following Alexander Ovtchinnikov’s last IPGP Sell transaction on November 12, 2020, the stock climbed by 13.5%. In addition to Alexander Ovtchinnikov, 2 other IPGP executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $217.65 and a one-year low of $98.04. IPGP’s market cap is $11.14 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 108.50. Currently, IPG Photonics has an average volume of 299.00K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $189.00, reflecting a 13.2% upside.

The insider sentiment on IPG Photonics has been negative according to 59 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals. The company was founded by Valentin P. Gapontsev and Igor Samartsev in 1990 and is headquartered in Oxford, MA.