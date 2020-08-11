The SVP, Commuications&ExtAffairs of American Water is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the SVP, Commuications&ExtAffairs of American Water (AWK), Maureen Duffy, exercised options to sell 4,659 AWK shares at $44.06 a share, for a total transaction value of $697.9K.

Following Maureen Duffy’s last AWK Sell transaction on March 11, 2014, the stock climbed by 110.7%. In addition to Maureen Duffy, one other AWK executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on American Water’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $931 million and quarterly net profit of $176 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $882 million and had a net profit of $170 million. The company has a one-year high of $150.47 and a one-year low of $92.00. Currently, American Water has an average volume of 337.93K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $141.60, reflecting a 4.7% upside.

The insider sentiment on American Water has been negative according to 62 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

American Water Works Co., Inc. engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations. The Other segment includes corporate costs that are not allocated to the Company’s operating segments, eliminations of inter-segment transactions, fair value adjustments and associated income and deductions related to the acquisitions that have not been allocated to the operating segments for evaluation of performance and allocation of resource purposes. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Camden, NJ.