The SVP, CIO of Tetra Tech (TTEK) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP, CIO of Tetra Tech (TTEK), Craig L. Christensen, sold shares of TTEK for $577.8K.

Following Craig L. Christensen’s last TTEK Sell transaction on November 20, 2019, the stock climbed by 9.9%. In addition to Craig L. Christensen, 8 other TTEK executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Tetra Tech’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $798 million and quarterly net profit of $47.31 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $717 million and had a net profit of $42 million. The company has a one-year high of $97.16 and a one-year low of $57.25. TTEK’s market cap is $5.24B and the company has a P/E ratio of 32.59.

The insider sentiment on Tetra Tech has been negative according to 102 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Tetra Tech, Inc. engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM).