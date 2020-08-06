The SVP & CHRO of Illinois Tool Works (ITW) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP & CHRO of Illinois Tool Works (ITW), Mary Katherine Lawler, sold shares of ITW for $2.67M.

Following Mary Katherine Lawler’s last ITW Sell transaction on September 03, 2015, the stock climbed by 114.7%. In addition to Mary Katherine Lawler, 2 other ITW executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $190.85 and a one-year low of $115.94. Currently, Illinois Tool Works has an average volume of 922.44K. ITW’s market cap is $59.56 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 27.30.

Based on 12 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $181.64, reflecting a 2.6% upside.

The insider sentiment on Illinois Tool Works has been negative according to 61 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc. manufactures industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications. The Test & Measurement and Electronics segment manufactures equipment, consumables, and related software for testing and measuring of materials, structures, gases and fluids. The Food Equipment segment supplies commercial food equipment and provides related services. The Polymers & Fluids segment provides adhesives, sealants, lubrication and cutting fluids, janitorial and hygiene products, and fluids and polymers for auto aftermarket maintenance and appearance. The Welding segment furnishes arc welding equipment, consumables and accessories for a wide array of industrial and commercial applications. The Construction Products segment makes construction fastening systems and truss products. The Specialty Products segment manufacturing beverage packaging equipment and consumables, product coding and marking equipment and consumables, and appliance components and fasteners. The company was founded by Byron L. Smith in 1912 and is headquartered in Glenview, IL.