The SVP, Chief Underwriting Office of Employers Holdings (EIG) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP, Chief Underwriting Office of Employers Holdings (EIG), Lawrence S. Rogers, sold shares of EIG for $39.96K.

In addition to Lawrence S. Rogers, 7 other EIG executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $45.23 and a one-year low of $25.53. EIG’s market cap is $879 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.80. Currently, Employers Holdings has an average volume of 226.84K.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $39.96K worth of EIG shares and purchased $1.11M worth of EIG shares. The insider sentiment on Employers Holdings has been positive according to 62 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Employers Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of workers compensation products and services. It operates through following segments: Employers and Cerity. The Employers segment is defines as traditional business offered under EMPLOYERS brand name through agents. The Cerity segment is defined as business offered under Cerity brand name, which includes direct-to-customer business. It offers insurance focuses on select small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company was founded in April 2005 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.