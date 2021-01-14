The SVP, Chief People Officer of Micron (MU) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP, Chief People Officer of Micron (MU), April Arnzen, sold shares of MU for $1.19M.

Following April Arnzen’s last MU Sell transaction on November 17, 2020, the stock climbed by 17.5%.

Based on Micron’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending November 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $5.77 billion and quarterly net profit of $803 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.14 billion and had a net profit of $491 million. The company has a one-year high of $84.16 and a one-year low of $31.13. MU’s market cap is $88.89 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 29.70.

Based on 25 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $96.92, reflecting a -18.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Micron has been negative according to 60 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

April Arnzen's trades have generated a -44.9% average return based on past transactions.

Micron Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets. The Mobile Business Unit segment offers memory products sold into smartphone, and other mobile-device markets. The Storage Business Unit segment comprises of SSDs and component-level solutions sold into enterprise and cloud, client, and consumer solid-state drive (SSD) markets, other discrete storage products sold in component and wafer forms to the removable storage markets, and sales of 3D XPoint memory. The Embedded Business Unit segment consists of memory and storage products sold into automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. The company was founded by Ward D. Parkinson, Joseph L. Parkinson, Dennis Wilson, and Doug Pitman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Boise, ID.

