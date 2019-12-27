The SVP & Chief Medical & Science of Medtronic is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the SVP & Chief Medical & Science of Medtronic (MDT), Richard Kuntz, exercised options to sell 50,856 MDT shares at $54.54 a share, for a total transaction value of $5.78M.

Following Richard Kuntz’s last MDT Sell transaction on August 29, 2018, the stock climbed by 19.0%. In addition to Richard Kuntz, one other MDT executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Medtronic’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending October 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $7.71 billion and quarterly net profit of $1.36 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.48 billion and had a net profit of $1.12 billion. The company has a one-year high of $115.94 and a one-year low of $81.66. MDT’s market cap is $152.5B and the company has a P/E ratio of 32.55.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $5.78M worth of MDT shares and purchased $566.5K worth of MDT shares. The insider sentiment on Medtronic has been positive according to 43 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Richard Kuntz’s trades have generated a -13.3% average return based on past transactions. DailyInsider proprietary algorithm detects trades by the most influential insiders and selects attractive trading opportunities daily. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

