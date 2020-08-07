The SVP, Chief Legal, Admin, Compl of Maxim Integrated (MXIM) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP, Chief Legal, Admin, Compl of Maxim Integrated (MXIM), Edwin Medlin, sold shares of MXIM for $887.5K.

Following Edwin Medlin’s last MXIM Sell transaction on September 13, 2019, the stock climbed by 11.0%.

The company has a one-year high of $73.52 and a one-year low of $41.93. MXIM’s market cap is $18.43 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 28.70. The Company has a Price to Book ratio of 18.24.

Based on 13 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $70.83, reflecting a -3.0% downside.

The insider sentiment on Maxim Integrated has been negative according to 91 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits. Its products include integrated power circuits, amplifiers, data converters, analog filters, transceivers, expanders, level translators, broadband switches, powerline communications, microcontrollers, data loggers, solar energy, and automotive. The company was founded by Jack F. Gifford in 1983 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

