The SVP & Chief Investment Officer of Arch Capital Group (ACGL) is Selling Shares

Today, the SVP & Chief Investment Officer of Arch Capital Group (ACGL), Preston Hutchings, sold shares of ACGL for $1.84M.

Following Preston Hutchings’ last ACGL Sell transaction on August 15, 2019, the stock climbed by 5.5%. In addition to Preston Hutchings, 2 other ACGL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Arch Capital Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $1.72 billion and quarterly net profit of $326 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.52 billion and had a net profit of $136 million. The company has a one-year high of $48.32 and a one-year low of $31.53. ACGL’s market cap is $18.01B and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.46.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.27M worth of ACGL shares and purchased $95.76K worth of ACGL shares. The insider sentiment on Arch Capital Group has been neutral according to 56 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other.