The SVP & Chief Investment Officer of Arch Capital Group (ACGL) is Selling Shares

Today, the SVP & Chief Investment Officer of Arch Capital Group (ACGL), Preston Hutchings, sold shares of ACGL for $2.43M.

In addition to Preston Hutchings, 2 other ACGL executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $48.32 and a one-year low of $22.41. Currently, Arch Capital Group has an average volume of 530.96K. ACGL’s market cap is $10.53 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 8.30.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $39.13, reflecting a -34.6% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $2.43M worth of ACGL shares and purchased $773.4K worth of ACGL shares. The insider sentiment on Arch Capital Group has been neutral according to 40 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs. The Reinsurance segment is comprised of reinsurance underwriting which offer specialty product lines such as casualty, marine and aviation, other specialty, property catastrophe, property excluding property catastrophe, and other. The Mortgage segment is the operations that includes U.S. and international mortgage insurance and reinsurance operations as well as GSE credit risk sharing transactions. The Corporate (Non-Underwriting) segment includes net investment income, other income, corporate expense, interest expense, net realized gains and losses, net impairment losses. The Other segment refers to Watford Re. which is a variable interest entity. The company was founded by Clements Robert in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.