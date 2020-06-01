The SVP-Chief HR Officer of IDEX (IEX) is Selling Shares

Today, the SVP-Chief HR Officer of IDEX (IEX), Jeffrey Bucklew, sold shares of IEX for $80.34K.

Following Jeffrey Bucklew’s last IEX Sell transaction on May 28, 2020, the stock climbed by 1.9%. In addition to Jeffrey Bucklew, 3 other IEX executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $178.14 and a one-year low of $104.56. Currently, IDEX has an average volume of 361.09K. IEX’s market cap is $12.02 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 29.30.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $161.33, reflecting a -1.1% downside.

The insider sentiment on IDEX has been negative according to 50 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies; Health and Science Technologies and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment involves in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems. The Health and Science Technologies segment includes design, production, and distribution of precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems used in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics, pneumatic components, and sealing solutions. The Fire and Safety or Diversified Products segment consist of production of firefighting pumps and controls, apparatus valves, monitors, nozzles, rescue tools, and lifting bags for the fire and rescue industry. The company was founded on September 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, IL.