The SVP, Chief EA and Corp. BD Off of American Water (AWK) is Selling Shares

Today, the SVP, Chief EA and Corp. BD Off of American Water (AWK), Loyd Warnock, sold shares of AWK for $854K.

Following Loyd Warnock’s last AWK Sell transaction on August 07, 2019, the stock climbed by 19.5%. In addition to Loyd Warnock, one other AWK executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on American Water’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending December 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $902 million and quarterly net profit of $98 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $850 million and had a net profit of $112 million. The company has a one-year high of $141.37 and a one-year low of $100.28. AWK’s market cap is $24.68B and the company has a P/E ratio of 39.83.

American Water Works Co., Inc. engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers.