The SVP, Chief Administrative Ofcr of Zebra Tech (ZBRA) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP, Chief Administrative Ofcr of Zebra Tech (ZBRA), Michael Terzich, sold shares of ZBRA for $685.4K.

Following Michael Terzich’s last ZBRA Sell transaction on June 12, 2019, the stock climbed by 46.9%. In addition to Michael Terzich, 10 other ZBRA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $260.40 and a one-year low of $150.06. Currently, Zebra Tech has an average volume of 369.87K. ZBRA’s market cap is $12.77 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 24.80.

Based on 6 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $239.50, reflecting a 1.0% upside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $12.22M worth of ZBRA shares and purchased $646.8K worth of ZBRA shares. The insider sentiment on Zebra Tech has been negative according to 79 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications. It also provides services such as maintenance, technical support, repair, managed and professional services, including cloud-based subscriptions. It operates through the following two segments: Asset Intelligence & Tracking (AIT) and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility (EVM). The AIT segment comprises of barcode and card printing, location solutions, supplies, and services. The EVM segment comprises of mobile computing, data capture, and RFID. The company was founded by Edward L. Kaplan and Gerhard Cless in 1969 and is headquartered in Lincolnshire, IL.