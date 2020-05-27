The SVP, Chief Admin Officer of Avnet is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the SVP, Chief Admin Officer of Avnet (AVT), Maryann Miller, exercised options to sell 11,456 AVT shares at $24.41 a share, for a total transaction value of $332.2K.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $46.41 and a one-year low of $17.85. Currently, Avnet has an average volume of 790.95K.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $31.43, reflecting a -6.5% downside.

The insider sentiment on Avnet has been positive according to 39 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Avnet, Inc. engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources. The company was founded by Charles Avnet in 1921 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.