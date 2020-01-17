The SVP, CFO & Treasurer of Rollins (ROL) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the SVP, CFO & Treasurer of Rollins (ROL), Edward Northen Paul, bought shares of ROL for $175.

Based on Rollins’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $556 million and quarterly net profit of $44.06 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $445 million and had a net profit of $50.97 million. The company has a one-year high of $43.91 and a one-year low of $31.36. ROL’s market cap is $11.54B and the company has a P/E ratio of 57.34.

Rollins, Inc. engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in North America, Australia, and Europe. Its subsidiaries include Orkin, LLC, Orkin Canada, Western Pest Services, The Industrial Fumigant Company, HomeTeam Pest Defense, Rollins Australia, Rollins Wildlife Services, and Rollins UK. The company was founded by John W. Rollins and O. Wayne Rollins Sr. in 1948 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.