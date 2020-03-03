The SVP, CFO & Treas of Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP, CFO & Treas of Akebia Therapeutics (AKBA), Jason Amello, sold shares of AKBA for $60.69K.

In addition to Jason Amello, 3 other AKBA executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Akebia Therapeutics’ latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $91.98 million and GAAP net loss of $54.59 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $59.85 million and had a GAAP net loss of $60.05 million. The company has a one-year high of $10.53 and a one-year low of $2.99.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney disease. The firm also involves in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.