The SVP & CFO of Summit Financial Group (SMMF) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP & CFO of Summit Financial Group (SMMF), Robert Tissue, sold shares of SMMF for $54.79K.

In addition to Robert Tissue, 2 other SMMF executives reported Sell trades in the last month. Following Robert Tissue’s last SMMF Sell transaction on December 12, 2019, the stock climbed by 0.6%.

Based on Summit Financial Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $30.7 million and quarterly net profit of $8.06 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $28.01 million and had a net profit of $6.9 million. The company has a one-year high of $27.83 and a one-year low of $17.94. SMMF’s market cap is $342.7M and the company has a P/E ratio of 11.07.

The insider sentiment on Summit Financial Group has been negative according to 31 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Trust and Wealth Management, and Insurance Services.