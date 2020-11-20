The SVP & CFO of Sleep Number (SNBR) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP & CFO of Sleep Number (SNBR), David R. Callen, sold shares of SNBR for $898.6K.

Following David R. Callen’s last SNBR Sell transaction on May 23, 2019, the stock climbed by 38.9%. In addition to David R. Callen, 9 other SNBR executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Sleep Number’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $531 million and quarterly net profit of $51.32 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $475 million and had a net profit of $28.05 million. The company has a one-year high of $74.36 and a one-year low of $15.27. SNBR’s market cap is $1.99 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 20.40.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $76.50, reflecting a -7.3% downside.

The insider sentiment on Sleep Number has been negative according to 87 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

