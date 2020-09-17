The SVP & CFO of Rayonier (RYN) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP & CFO of Rayonier (RYN), Mark Mchugh, sold shares of RYN for $137.5K.

In addition to Mark Mchugh, 6 other RYN executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Rayonier’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending June 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $196 million and quarterly net profit of $1.74 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $185 million and had a net profit of $18.75 million. The company has a one-year high of $33.10 and a one-year low of $15.96. Currently, Rayonier has an average volume of 400.71K.

Based on 3 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.00, reflecting a -11.0% downside.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $241.3K worth of RYN shares and purchased $96.27K worth of RYN shares. The insider sentiment on Rayonier has been neutral according to 61 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Rayonier, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investment in timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber, New Zealand Timber, Real Estate, and Trading. The Southern Timber, Pacific Northwest Timber and New Zealand Timber segments reflect all activities related to the harvesting of timber and other value-added activities, such as recreational licenses, within each respective geography. The Real Estate segment reflects all U.S. land sales, which are reported in the following sales categories: Improved Development, Unimproved Development, Rural, Non-Strategic and Timberlands, and Large Dispositions. The Trading segment reflects the log trading activities that support New Zealand operations. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Wildlight, FL.