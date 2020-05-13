The SVP & CFO of Newpark Resources (NR) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the SVP & CFO of Newpark Resources (NR), Gregg Piontek, bought shares of NR for $61.9K.

Following this transaction Gregg Piontek’s holding in the company was increased by 16.43% to a total of $515.9K. This is Piontek’s first Buy trade following 5 Sell transactions.

The company has a one-year high of $8.08 and a one-year low of $0.65.

Newpark Resources, Inc. engages in the provision of products, rentals and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry. It operates through the following segments: Fluids Systems and Mats and Integrated Services. The Fluids Systems segment offers drilling fluids products and technical services. The Mats and Integrated Services segment consists of composite mat rentals, site construction, and related site services for customers in oil and gas exploration and production, electrical transmission and distribution, pipeline, solar, petrochemical and construction industries. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.