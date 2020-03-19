The SVP & CFO of National-Oilwell (NOV) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the SVP & CFO of National-Oilwell (NOV), Jose Bayardo, bought shares of NOV for $171.8K.

Following this transaction Jose Bayardo’s holding in the company was increased by 8.86% to a total of $2.15 million. In addition to Jose Bayardo, one other NOV executive reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $29.37 and a one-year low of $8.00.

Four different firms, including Citigroup and Evercore ISI, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

In the last 30 days, insiders have sold $197.3K worth of NOV shares and purchased $171.8K worth of NOV shares. The insider sentiment on National-Oilwell has been negative according to 43 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission).

National Oilwell Varco, Inc. provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. The company operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business.