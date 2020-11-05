The SVP & CFO of MYR Group (MYRG) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP & CFO of MYR Group (MYRG), Betty Johnson, sold shares of MYRG for $272.5K.

Following Betty Johnson’s last MYRG Sell transaction on December 12, 2016, the stock climbed by 4.4%.

Based on MYR Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $608 million and quarterly net profit of $17.29 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $583 million and had a net profit of $10.36 million. The company has a one-year high of $46.71 and a one-year low of $16.33. MYRG’s market cap is $722 million and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.80.

The insider sentiment on MYR Group has been negative according to 42 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

MYR Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution; and Commercial and Industrial segments. The Transmission and Distribution segment provides engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services to high voltage transmission lines, substations, lower voltage underground, and overhead distribution systems. The Commercial and Industrial segment designs, installs, and maintains commercial and industrial wiring; traffic networks; and bridge, roadway, and tunnel lighting. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, IL.