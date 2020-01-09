The SVP & CFO of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the SVP & CFO of Ladenburg Thalmann Financial (LTS), Brett Kaufman, exercised options to buy 50,000 LTS shares at $0.90 a share, for a total transaction value of $45K. The options were close to expired and Brett Kaufman retained stocks.

This recent transaction increases Brett Kaufman’s holding in the company by 18.61% to a total of $1.1 million. Following Brett Kaufman’s last LTS Buy transaction on September 29, 2015, the stock climbed by 1.4%.

Based on Ladenburg Thalmann Financial’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $375 million and quarterly net profit of $11.36 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $355 million and had a net profit of $9.56 million. The company has a one-year high of $4.02 and a one-year low of $1.81.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in investment banking and research, institutional sales and trading, asset management services, wholesale life insurance brokerage, and trust services through its subsidiaries.