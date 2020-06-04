The SVP – CFO of Expeditors International (EXPD) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP – CFO of Expeditors International (EXPD), Bradley Powell, sold shares of EXPD for $1.42M.

Following Bradley Powell’s last EXPD Sell transaction on August 15, 2018, the stock climbed by 6.0%.

The company has a one-year high of $81.64 and a one-year low of $52.55. EXPD’s market cap is $12.84 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.90.

Based on 8 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $66.86, reflecting a 16.3% upside.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions. The company was founded by John M. Kaiser, Peter Rose, Wang Li Kou, Kevin Walsh, Hank Wong, George Ho, Robert Chiarito, and Glenn Alger in May 1979 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.