The SVP & CFO of Consolidated Edison (ED) is Buying Shares

Today, the SVP & CFO of Consolidated Edison (ED), Robert Hoglund, bought shares of ED for $143.3K.

Following Robert Hoglund’s last ED Buy transaction on February 20, 2015, the stock climbed by 18.9%. Following this transaction Robert Hoglund’s holding in the company was increased by 5.01% to a total of $3 million.

The company has a one-year high of $95.10 and a one-year low of $62.03. ED’s market cap is $23.9 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 18.20.

Based on 10 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $79.89, reflecting a -10.8% downside.

Consolidated Edison Co. of New York, Inc. engages in the distribution of electric power services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Steam. The company was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in New York, NY.