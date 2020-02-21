The SVP & CFO of Allete (ALE) is Selling Shares

Today, the SVP & CFO of Allete (ALE), Robert John Adams, sold shares of ALE for $432.3K.

Following Robert John Adams’ last ALE Sell transaction on February 24, 2015, the stock climbed by 32.0%.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $88.60 and a one-year low of $78.25. ALE’s market cap is $4.12B and the company has a P/E ratio of 22.21. Currently, Allete has an average volume of 226.96K.

The insider sentiment on Allete has been negative according to 34 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades’ information is brought to you by the DailyInsider, a proprietary algorithm that analyzes insider trading activity to detect the most attractive trading opportunities. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

ALLETE, Inc. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, U.S. Water Services, and Corporate and Other.