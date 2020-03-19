The SVP & CAO of MRC Global (MRC) is Buying Shares

Yesterday, the SVP & CAO of MRC Global (MRC), Elton Ray Bond, bought shares of MRC for $49.01K.

Following this transaction Elton Ray Bond’s holding in the company was increased by 15.9% to a total of $333.6K. In addition to Elton Ray Bond, 2 other MRC executives reported Buy trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $18.91 and a one-year low of $3.31. MRC’s market cap is $286.6M and the company has a P/E ratio of 20.92.

Four different firms, including Evercore ISI and Scotiabank, currently also have a Buy rating on the stock.

The insider sentiment on MRC Global has been positive according to 44 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

MRC Global, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.