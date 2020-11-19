The SVP & CAO of Meta Financial Group (CASH) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP & CAO of Meta Financial Group (CASH), Sonja Anne Theisen, sold shares of CASH for $132.7K.

In addition to Sonja Anne Theisen, 5 other CASH executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Meta Financial Group’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $98.67 million and quarterly net profit of $13.16 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $96.54 million and had a net profit of $20.2 million. The company has a one-year high of $40.00 and a one-year low of $13.09. Currently, Meta Financial Group has an average volume of 40.86K.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $37.75, reflecting a -10.2% downside.

The insider sentiment on Meta Financial Group has been negative according to 93 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The company operates through the following business segments: Payments, Banking, and Corporate Services & Other. The Payments segment provides MPS, refund advantage, EPS, SCS, and other tax services. The Banking segment provides lending and retail bank services. The Corporate Services & Other segment provides investment portfolio, wholesale deposits and borrowings services. Meta Financial Group was founded on June 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.