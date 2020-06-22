The SVP & CAO of Dollar General is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the SVP & CAO of Dollar General (DG), Anita Elliott, exercised options to sell 11,032 DG shares at $47.42 a share, for a total transaction value of $2.13M.

Following Anita Elliott’s last DG Sell transaction on April 19, 2018, the stock climbed by 91.7%. In addition to Anita Elliott, 6 other DG executives reported Sell trades in the last month.

Based on Dollar General’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending April 30, the company posted quarterly revenue of $8.45 billion and quarterly net profit of $650 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.62 billion and had a net profit of $385 million. The company has a one-year high of $194.84 and a one-year low of $125.00. DG’s market cap is $47.52 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 24.40.

Based on 22 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Strong Buy with an average price target of $206.90, reflecting a -8.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on Dollar General has been negative according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Dollar General Corp. engages in retailing of merchandise, including consumable items, seasonal items, home products and apparel. Its brands include Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo. The company was founded by J. L. Turner and Hurley Calister Turner Sr. in 1939 and is headquartered in Goodlettsville, TN.