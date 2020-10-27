The SVP & CAO of AutoNation is Exercising Options

Yesterday it was reported that the SVP & CAO of AutoNation (AN), Christopher Cade, exercised options to sell 11,036 AN shares at $53.45 a share, for a total transaction value of $687.2K.

Following Christopher Cade’s last AN Sell transaction on April 30, 2019, the stock climbed by 18.7%. In addition to Christopher Cade, one other AN executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $69.28 and a one-year low of $20.59. AN’s market cap is $5.33 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 13.80.

Based on 5 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Hold with an average price target of $69.00, reflecting a -13.4% downside.

The insider sentiment on AutoNation has been negative according to 35 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

AutoNation, Inc. engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler. The Import segment includes retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Toyota, Honda, and Nissan. The Premium Luxury segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured primarily by Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Audi, and Lexus. The Corporate & Other segment involves in the collision centres, auction operations and stand-alone used vehicle sales and service centres. The company was founded by Steven Richard Berrard and Harry Wayne Huizenga Sr. in 1991 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

