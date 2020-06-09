The SVP & CAO of AmerisourceBergen is Exercising Options

Today it was reported that the SVP & CAO of AmerisourceBergen (ABC), Lazarus Krikorian, exercised options to sell 19,386 ABC shares at $88.71 a share, for a total transaction value of $1.98M.

Following Lazarus Krikorian’s last ABC Sell transaction on November 29, 2018, the stock climbed by 14.3%. In addition to Lazarus Krikorian, one other ABC executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on AmerisourceBergen’s latest earnings report for the quarter ending March 31, the company posted quarterly revenue of $47.42 billion and quarterly net profit of $960 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $43.32 billion and had a net profit of $27.14 million. The company has a one-year high of $102.99 and a one-year low of $72.06. Currently, AmerisourceBergen has an average volume of 953.62K.

Based on 7 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $106.14, reflecting a -4.8% downside.

The insider sentiment on AmerisourceBergen has been neutral according to 67 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is slightly lower than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Company insider trades are published daily on the SEC (Securities and Exchange Commission). DailyInsider’s proprietary algorithm analyzes these trades and selects the most attractive stocks based on influential insider trades each day. To subscribe to the DailyInsider visit this page.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes a comprehensive offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name & generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies & equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to a wide variety of healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent & chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care & alternate site pharmacies, and other customers. The Other segment focuses on global commercialization services and animal health and includes ABCS, World Courier, and MWI. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Chesterbrook, PA.