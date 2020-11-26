The SVP–CAO & Controller of Corporate Office Properties (OFC) is Selling Shares

Yesterday, the SVP–CAO & Controller of Corporate Office Properties (OFC), Greg Thor, sold shares of OFC for $180.9K.

In addition to Greg Thor, one other OFC executive reported Sell trades in the last month.

The company has a one-year high of $30.57 and a one-year low of $15.23. Currently, Corporate Office Properties has an average volume of 692.99K. OFC’s market cap is $3.01 billion and the company has a P/E ratio of 53.50.

Based on 4 analyst ratings, the analyst consensus is Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.00, reflecting a -0.6% downside.

The insider sentiment on Corporate Office Properties has been neutral according to 36 insider trades in the past three months. This sentiment is higher than the average sentiment of company insiders in this sector.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.